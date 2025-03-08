Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.60 ($0.60), with a volume of 579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.80 ($0.62).

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.80. The company has a market cap of £106.62 million, a PE ratio of 124.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Octopus AIM VCT news, insider Andrew Norman Boteler purchased 18,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,656.15 ($13,772.97). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

