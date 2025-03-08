Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in STERIS by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 459,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,142,000 after buying an additional 100,740 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,987,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

