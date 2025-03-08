Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,692 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after buying an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,244,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,856,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,112,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

