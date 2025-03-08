NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXP Semiconductors stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
