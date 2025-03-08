NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXP Semiconductors stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.