Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Nucor by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Nucor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 139,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $133.79 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

