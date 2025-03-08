NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

