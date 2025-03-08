NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NEXT Trading Down 1.5 %
NEXT stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $69.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63.
NEXT Company Profile
