NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
Insider Activity at NexGen Energy
In other NexGen Energy news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,075,000.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.
