Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.60 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $741.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $740.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

