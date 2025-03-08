Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
