Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.