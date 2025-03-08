Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 316,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $422.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.96.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,625.26. This trade represents a 42.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,487 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.54, for a total transaction of $527,200.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,431.38. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $341.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.27. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

