Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $559.55 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.42 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $616.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

