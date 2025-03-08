NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,814,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 2,721,819 shares.The stock last traded at $12.21 and had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

