Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,062 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $2,728,568.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,047,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,251,665.20. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $290.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.48 and a 200-day moving average of $329.54. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

