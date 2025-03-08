Morgan Stanley Cuts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $7.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.65. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.