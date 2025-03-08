Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12. 20,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 17,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.35.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

