Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $500.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.57. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.
Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)
In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $49,357.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,436.59. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $141,957.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,128.38. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,022 shares of company stock worth $208,203. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on MNMD
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.