Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $500.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.57. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $49,357.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,436.59. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $141,957.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,128.38. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,022 shares of company stock worth $208,203. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

