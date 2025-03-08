Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNMD. Chardan Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.83 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $500.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $49,357.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,436.59. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $141,957.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,128.38. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,022 shares of company stock valued at $208,203. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

