Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.50. Metso shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

Metso Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79.

About Metso

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

