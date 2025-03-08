Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62,477 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,477 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.