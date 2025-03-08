Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 597.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 531.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.