Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 596 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.75). 46,900,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 10,080,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.79).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 597.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 531.47. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,158.20). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

