Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 597.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 531.47. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

