Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 556.40 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.79). Approximately 16,228,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,413,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.79).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640 ($8.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.47. The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,158.20). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

