MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
MEIP opened at $2.40 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
