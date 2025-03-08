Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.44.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $332.81 on Monday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Medpace by 175.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

