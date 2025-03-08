Medical Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including those engaged in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks are often influenced by regulatory approvals, innovations in research and development, and broader economic and demographic trends in the healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $40.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $872.73. 2,470,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,671. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $824.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $849.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,654,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,568,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $738.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $498.39. 2,297,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,392. The company has a market cap of $458.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

