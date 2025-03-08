McRae Industries, Inc. (MCRAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 2nd

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of MCRAA stock remained flat at $51.00 during trading hours on Friday. McRae Industries has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.32.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

