McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $644.92 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $653.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.67 and its 200-day moving average is $567.36.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

