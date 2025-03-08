MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $23.64. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 2,787 shares traded.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

