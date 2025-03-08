Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Holdings Raised by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1,865.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Up 2.5 %

Matthews International stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.76%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

