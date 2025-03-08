Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MAS opened at $75.25 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $86.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.