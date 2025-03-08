Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 208,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,157,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

