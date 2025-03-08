Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 363.15 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 369.90 ($4.78). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 367.80 ($4.75), with a volume of 869,145,813 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.75 ($4.31).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.0 %

About Marks and Spencer Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The firm has a market cap of £7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.15.

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.