Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 363.15 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 369.90 ($4.78). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 367.80 ($4.75), with a volume of 869,145,813 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.75 ($4.31).
About Marks and Spencer Group
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.
