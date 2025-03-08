MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 47,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 271,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $125,583.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

