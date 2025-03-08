Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 103 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $214.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

