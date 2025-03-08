Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veralto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after purchasing an additional 558,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

