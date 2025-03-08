Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

