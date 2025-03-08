Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 4.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $36,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,114 shares of company stock worth $33,323,682 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

IRM opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

