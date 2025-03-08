MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.98 on Friday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 251,587 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

