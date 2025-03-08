Manila Water Company, Inc. (MWTCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7945 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 139.2% increase from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Manila Water Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MWTCY opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.08. Manila Water has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.60.
Manila Water Company Profile
