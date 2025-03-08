Manila Water Company, Inc. (MWTCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7945 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 139.2% increase from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Manila Water Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MWTCY opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.08. Manila Water has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.60.

Get Manila Water alerts:

Manila Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. The company offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. It also provides its services to people in the East Zone encompassing cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa.

Receive News & Ratings for Manila Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manila Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.