Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.94 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 20.25 ($0.26). Malvern International shares last traded at GBX 20.89 ($0.27), with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Malvern International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.65.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

