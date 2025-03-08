Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.48 and traded as high as $37.31. Makita shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 7,194 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Makita Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

