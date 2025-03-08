Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 12661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
