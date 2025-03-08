Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $960,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.7 %

KMB opened at $144.86 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $149.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.