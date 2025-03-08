Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 278.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 82,528.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $110,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $449.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

