Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.23 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after buying an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.00 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

