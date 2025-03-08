Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 3,687 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TSN opened at $61.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.