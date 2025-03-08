Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

